BURTON, Ohio — Samantha Durmam is a self-taught baker. She started an at-home bakery she calls Sweet Southern Charm in 2015 after discovering she had a talent for satisfying peoples’ sweet tooth.

“I started out doing just random cakes for my children's birthdays and Christmas cookies, and my husband would take the cookies to work and everyone's like, ‘Can I buy a tray?’ So, we started selling the trays and then started making cakes and muffins and pies. And it just kind of grew from there,” said Durman.

Sweet Southern Charm specializes in divine desserts for all occasions — birthdays, weddings, holidays, basically anything a customer could ask for.

“Today, we are making a hummingbird roll. So kind of like a pumpkin roll,” said Durman.

With 2020 being a somber year for many, Durman is using her talents to put smiles on peoples’ faces.

“My favorite thing about baking is you very rarely find someone who's not smiling and happy about, you know, a beautiful cake or treats,” said Durman.

She even created “Treat Yo Self Boxes” for pick up the week of Thanksgiving, offering delivery so people may order for loved ones they may not be able to gather with this year.

“I just thought that it was appropriate in 2020,” Durman said. “We need a treat. We need to take care of ourselves. We need to find some joy. So I think that indulging a little in some deliciousness is absolutely necessary.”

Love poured into each and every desert she makes stemming from the love and support she gets from her family.

“She literally is the best person I know in life and she deserves it all,” her husband, Ed, said. “She’s one of the most giving people I’ve ever met and cares about everybody extensively around her.”

Ed said he’s her biggest supporter. He remodeled the kitchen, and created the sign that brings this southern West Virginia native’s dreams to life.

“He transformed it into exactly what I wanted, exactly what I had envisioned. He’s absolutely amazing and always so supportive,” said Durman.

“Anything any of us can do to make the world better during these times especially, we should all take that responsibility to do so if we have a talent that can, and she certainly does, so it’s very rewarding for me to see what she can do for other people,” added Ed Durman.

She is using her passion for good hoping to make some families' Thanksgiving a bit more joyful.

“I very much just want everyone to have a fantastic holiday and to not be too overwhelmed,” said Durman.

To contact Sweet Southern Charm, email sweetsoutherncharm84@gmail.com or call (440) 855-0443.