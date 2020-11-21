ORLANDO, Fla. — While this is a tense week to be a turkey, the swans at Lake Eola are also getting their feathers ruffled this weekend.

What You Need To Know Every year, the swans at Lake Eola get a checkup



Trained volunteers help the swans' caretakers round up the birds



Spectators regularly stop by to watch the swans get their annual checkup

The swans are getting corralled in as part of the annual swan round-up, providing the birds with a vet checkups. And the tense transactions always bring out some in the community watching the strange game of catch and release at Lake Eola.

“They don’t like to be picked up I guess,” said Winter Garden resident Brian Stover.

Stover watched closely as his friend, one of the trained volunteers joining District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan, helped make sure the swans didn't duck out of their annual checkup.

“Each of our birds has a chip in them that identifies them because they all kind of look alike!” said Patty Pekins, a longtime volunteer for the swan round-up.

“Pretty neat. Pretty neat,” Stover said.

But the more than 50 swans on Lake Eola were not happy about being weighed or picked up at all.

“They’re well taken care of," Perkinsn said. "We found one this morning that had a cataract so he will go to the doctor.”

They'll be weighed, inoculated and given a once-over before being clipped and sent swimming. And Saturday, two new swans added to the feisty flock.

“What did you name it?" mother Danielle Alchin asked her kids, Adrianna Alchin, 8, and Marshall Alchin, 7.

“Knights,” Adrianna said.

“Kind of obvious," Danielle said, laughing and gesturing to the family's UCF gear. "It was a black swan, so it was appropriate."

The more than 50 swans at Lake Eola aren’t big fans of seeing the doctor.... @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/S06CpXJLnf — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) November 21, 2020

The dozens of swans at Lake Eola are lovingly looked after.

“And I have my favorite ones that I talk to," Pekins said, laughing.

But while they play a game of chicken with their caretakers, these avian attack antics are drawing in fans.

“I might even volunteer next year,” Stover said.

“Even me, I’ll take it,” Marshall Alchin said.

“You wanna go in there?” Danielle asked.

“I’ll do it,” Marshall replied.

With a few ruffled feathers and finally a full checkup for every bird on the block, these dedicated volunteers are still happy to come back year after year, sticking out their necks to help care for these sassy swans hoping to give their caretakers the slip.

“It’s not over until the last swan poops,” one volunteer cried out.

A reminder, if you go out to see the swans or birds at Lake Eola, do not feed them bread.

It’s bad for the health of the birds and the lake.