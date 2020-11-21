BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Patrice Studniarz and her husband opened Core Cryo in Brecksville in February 2019, and while it’s certainly a team effort, Patrice is the woman in charge.

2020 results from a "Key4Women" survey show that 46 percent of the total businesses surveyed were confident about achieving their goals next year. That's down from 71 percent two years ago.

“You know, I’m so humbled with it all and I’m so extremely grateful for everything,” she said.

The public can try the zero-gravity float pod, Whole Body Cryotheraphy Chamber or even the local treatment Cryo Penguin. Studniarz has it covered.

“People ask a lot of questions about it,” Studniarz said. “What it does, how is it safe, what is it used for, and then once people come out after their first time they’re pretty much addicted to it.”

Prior to opening up this health and wellness spa, Studniarz was a medical assistant for 25 years.

“So, cryotherapy is nitrogen power to provide extreme cold temperatures to your body. It also reduces arthritis, it reduces any migraines that people are suffering, it speeds up your recovery time from a hard workout. People use it for just aches, pains,” she said.

The Cryotherapy Chamber cools down for a maximum three minute long treatment.

For beginners, the temperature is set to -166 degrees Fahrenheit and "Cryo Pros" go as low as -220 degrees Fahrenheit.

Safety measures mean you must be dry, take off any jewelry, and put on socks, slippers, and gloves before entering the chamber.

Regulars, like Heather Petroff, DDS keep coming back. But COVID-19 has made it harder to build up new clientele and halted expansion plans.

“We have the opportunity to expand behind us and Heather keeps telling me to go, go, go. It’s just, I can’t. I can’t right now because I don’t know what the future is going to hold for us,” said Studniarz.

The spa was shut down from March to May.

“I just felt like I was letting my Core Cryo family down,” said Studniarz.

It’s been a challenging and emotional time and the current surging coronavirus cases create more uncertainty.

“As the pandemic has gone on and right now that we are facing, you know, another shutdown. It’s just, it’s been really hard, you know, for us,” said Studniarz.

Despite the struggle, Core Cryo was able to recently add an esthetician to the staff.

The pandemic meant restructuring the business by spreading out appointments and revamping sanitation practices.

“We get a lot of phone calls on our sanitation process for our float pod. It uses an oxidizing filtration system," said Studniarz.

She is all about spreading positivity.

“Everybody feels part of a family here and that’s our main, main goal is to keep everybody safe. Keep everybody positive,” said Studniarz.

A recent KeyBank survey found one in four women-owned businesses, cash-flow management is a problem amid the pandemic.

For the last three years, KeyBank’s “Key4Women” program has surveyed women in business.

This year, it found that six in 10 women business owners said the pandemic has negatively impacted their business.

“The most surprising thing was that women’s optimism is still quite strong. Yes, we saw almost a quarter-percent drop in optimism, but what I really think the survey showed us is they continue to be really resilient,” said Colleen Dugarte.

She is the vice president and senior initiative development manager at Key4Women.

"Many of these women owned businesses are in retail-based environments whether that be restaurants, stores where they're facing consumers and selling some kind of good, and if you think about industries and businesses who were impacted severely during this pandemic, it was those types of businesses," said Douglas Wheeler, senior vice president at KeyBank.

As a conduit of the Small Business Administration, KeyBank has awarded billions of dollars in PPP loans.

To read the full KeyBank survey findings, click here.