WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester's MassHire employment office is chosen as one of six sites across the country to take part in a pilot program.

It's meant to help people find work during the coronavirus pandemic. Worcester was chosen for its record of innovation and effectiveness.

The Central Region Workforce Board will receive funding and support to help connect people to employers, as part of the $6M initiative.

"We'll be able with us to really look at what innovative tools we can bring to help connect people with work and with whether it’s reskilling them in the shorter term here and helping them get the skills they need to get that next opportunity or to just get through a better job of connecting in real time with organizations out there," said Jeffrey Turgeon, Executive Director of MassHire Central Region Workforce board.

J.P. Morgan Chase is helping fund the pilot program called "The Future of Work Grand Challenge."