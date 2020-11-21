BUFFALO, N.Y. — So many of us are anxiously waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine, including travel agents.

Spectrum News spoke with Phyllis Brown who runs Reality Escaper's Travel here in Buffalo.

She says the pandemic has drastically impacted the travel industry this year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, she hasn't been able to book as much as she'd like to.

She's hoping for a travel boom next year if a vaccine becomes widely available.

"We do look forward to a vaccine which would be the cure all because we want to try to get people excited again about travel. We want people to trust traveling again and that's where agents would come in,” said Brown.

"So many people are losing their businesses. So many people are having other kinds of issues that deal with this, so it's never going to go back to the real normal but it will go back to a point where we can freely travel and hopefully get truly go to work without having to worry about this COVID-19,” said Hezekiah Brown, who books travel with Reality Escaper's Travel Agency.

If you're interested in traveling, Brown says you can reach out to travel agents like her so they can research what places are OK to visit.