ORLANDO, Fla. – National Adoption Day celebrations will look different because of the pandemic.

Embrace Families, the lead agency for child welfare services in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, helped organize virtual ceremonies on Friday to mark the occasion since crowds are not allowed into the courthouses.

Nearly 20 children will be adopted across the three counties Friday, according to Embrace Families Vice President Maureen Brockman.

One of those children is 1-year-old Ezra, who will be adopted into the Cullors family. He joins his biological sister Ella, who has been a part of that family for most of her three years.

“In foster care, most of the time siblings are in separate homes, and it’s surreal that we’re able to provide a sibling group to remain together through the journey of their life,” said Shakaira Cullors, their mother.

Around 70 children were adopted on National Adoption Day last year, according to Brockman. Even though there are dozens fewer being adopted this year, Brockman wasn’t about to let a pandemic stop her from celebrating those families.

“The enthusiasm and the excitement of these families who are bringing these beautiful children into their homes and the gift that they are giving their children as we lead into Thanksgiving week is just unparalleled,” Brockman said.

Over in Brevard County, instead of a virtual celebration, an adoption ceremony will be held at the Space Coast Stadium.

Central Florida celebrates National Adoption Day on the Friday before Thanksgiving.