ORLANDO, Fla. — At least 1,100 Universal Orlando employees will be laid off by the end of the year, according to a notice filed with the state this month.

In the notices, Universal said the layoffs would affect 1,123 salaried positions. "None of the positions are park hourly positions," the notice said.

Universal cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the layoffs.

“As a full recovery will take time, the Company has had to make very difficult decisions, including reducing some of its workforce,” Universal’s senior vice president of human resources Scot LaFerte wrote in the letter to the state.

Universal said layoffs began on August 24 and would continue through December 31. All affected employees have already been notified and given a 60-day notice of separation, according to the notice.

"The specific number of Team Members cited does not represent new or unannounced future layoffs," LaFerte wrote.

Universal has had a number of layoffs since its parks reopened from their coronavirus-related shutdown. In June, it laid off an undisclosed number of workers at its parks. At the end of July, Universal had another round of layoffs, letting go of an undisclosed number of workers. That same month, Universal announced that projects such as its Epic Universe theme park would remain “paused.” In October, Universal laid off salaried workers, but again, didn't disclose how many.

In September, Universal filed a notice with the state saying it would be extending the furloughs of 5,400 workers.

Other Central Florida theme parks have also had a number of layoffs. In September, the Walt Disney Company said it would be laying off 28,000 employees across its parks division, which includes Disney World and Disneyland in California. SeaWorld also announced that month that it would be laying off 1,900 employees.

Since reopening, the parks have been operating with limited capacity and a number of health and safety measures in place, including face mask requirements and social distancing.