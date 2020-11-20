DADE CITY, Fla. – Florida, known for its sunshine and hot weather, now has its very own snow park.

What You Need To Know Snowcat Ridge now open to the public



Florida's first snow park features 60-foot tall snow tubing hill



Visitors can play in the snow inside the Arctic Igloo

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park, the first of its kind in the state, opened to the public on Friday.

The new attraction in Dade City features a 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill with single, tandem and family-style tubing. To get to the top, visitors will use a pair of Magic Carpet conveyor lifts.

Certainly a first for me: Snow tubing in Florida! @SnowcatRidge in Dade City opens today! pic.twitter.com/HKHcDwBqiP — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) November 20, 2020

At night, the slopes will feature a music and light show that also visible from the park’s Alpine Village.

Elsewhere at the snow park, visitors can head to the Arctic Igloo where they can make snowmen and play in the snow. There is also a “bunny slope” designed for children that are 3 years of age and younger. Capacity inside the Arctic Igloo with be limited.

At the park’s Alpine Village, visitors can enjoy a variety of food and drink offering from vendors. Visitors can also purchase craft goods in the seasonal holiday market.

Snowcat Ridge offers a different kind of experience for Floridians.

"We were looking for an experience that was unique to Florida that the amusement parks around the state have not brought this idea quite yet, Snowcat Ridge CEO Benjamin Nagengast said.

So how are they able to make snow in Florida? Well, Nagengast only offered up this answer.

"There's only one ingredient and that's water," he said. "That's the only thing that we use. The rest of it is basically magic. So two parts magic, one part water."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a few health and safety measures in place. Visitors will be required to wear a face mask, where, according to Snowcat’s website, “social distancing is not possible,” including on the snow tubing hills and inside the Artic Igloo. Visitors must also undergo a temperature check before entering the park as well as maintain six-feet of social distancing wherever possible. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the park.

Tickets to Snowcat Ridge start at $24.95 online, depending on the date. All tickets are $5 more at the box office. General admission include a two-hour snow tubing session as well as access to the Artic Igloo and Alpine Village until park closing. Snowcat also offers a ticket that includes unlimited snow tubing in addition to the perks included with general admission. A parking pass costs $14.02.

For more information, visit snowcatridge.com.

Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter Tim Wronka contributed to this article.