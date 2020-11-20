Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, former governor of Florida, said today that he tested positive for COVID-19 after having come in contact with somebody who later tested positive for the virus.

What You Need To Know Scott says he tested positive for COVID-19 after making contact with someone who tested positive



Former Florida governor says he has been quarantining for several days at his Naples home



Senator says he's "feeling good, experiencing very mild symptoms," reminds others to wear masks

Scott said in a statement that he has been quarantining for several days at his home in Naples. He took multiple rapid tests earlier in the week, but a PCR test that he took on Tuesday came back positive this morning, he said.

Experts consider the PCR test more reliable.

“I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms,” Scott said. “I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C.”

A week ago, @SenRickScott participated in this indoor rally in Georgia — today, he tests positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MpQnfc6iVo — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) November 20, 2020

He added in his statement: “I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did.”

As the Thanksgiving hoiday approaches, he said, “we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible."

Scott became the second U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19 this week. On Tuesday, Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa tweeted that he tested positive for the virus.

The Associated Press reported this week that at least three members of the U.S. House had tested positive in the past week. Several more were quarantining, the news organization said.