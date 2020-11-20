ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s Office applauded “six consecutive months of month-over-month job growth” Friday, but new data reveals job growth is slow.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said Friday the state’s October unemployment rate is 6.5%, slightly better than the national average of 6.9%.

October’s unemployment rate is also slightly better than September’s 7.2% rate.

However, current trends are well behind from a year ago. With 51,600 new jobs posted in October, there still were 407,600 fewer jobs in October 2020 than the previous year.

Adrienne Johnston with Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said the added jobs are a mix of new jobs and people returning to the workforce.

Osceola County continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state, now at 10.4%.

Osceola, like most counties in Central Florida, relies heavily on tourism for jobs and economic stability.

The latest numbers released Friday do not account for the more than 11,000 workers Walt Disney World plans to lay off in December.

The improvement comes as time is running out on help from the federal government to fund unemployment insurance.