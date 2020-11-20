ANAHEIM, Calif. — This past week, 158,989 Californians filed for unemployment.



Nationally, there were 742,000 new applications. Even though the numbers are improving, after Christmas, the CARES Act is set to expire. That means 12 million people in the U.S. could lose benefits the day after Christmas.

A California state auditor determined cities that rely on tourism and entertainment are some of the hardest hit by the pandemic.



The report shows Anaheim and Dana Point are among the cities most affected by major decreases in tax revenue. They estimate these cities will lose more than 20 percent in general fund revenues from tourism through the end of 2021.



Thursday morning, Disneyland re-opened a portion of California Adventure as an extension of Downtown Disney. The rides and attractions of the theme park are still closed, but Buena Vista Street is now open for shopping and dining.



Unfortunately, this still leaves thousands of Disney employees without jobs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but somehow, some former castmembers are still keeping that Disney magic alive.



Desi d’Amani says she’s decided to be a person who chooses to be happy every day.



Even today, as the former Disney parade dancer sits unemployed at a coffee shop, she attributes her positive outlook to the employer that laid her off from her dream job.



"There’s certain things that get instilled in you and you believe what Walt believed in that you know, with imagination, anything is possible," said d'Amani.



Still, this wasn’t something she had imagined. She was hired at Disney nearly 20 years ago. Her last shift was back in March, but they were sure it would only be temporary.



"We were thinking it was gonna be two weeks to a month. Now eight months later, 28,000 cast members have been laid off and more are being furloughed this week," said d’Amani.



About a month and a half ago, she said she received official notice that she had been laid off.



“I think when I started to see my friends losing their jobs, my heart began to break and I hoped, and I hoped and I hoped and I hoped that I would be one of the ones that got missed and didn’t lose my job, but unfortunately, I am one of the ones that was cut as well," said d'Amani.



Back in March, she filed for unemployment, but says that claim ran out in August. Now she’s relying on the government's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, but that runs out after her next pay cycle too.

In addition to nearly 160,000 people who filed for unemployment in California last week alone, another 33,000 filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.



“I don’t know what’s gonna happen after that. We haven’t been told that there’s something else for us," said d’Amani.



She says she has to do what she can to help the faces behind those numbers. She’s hosting a food distribution Friday for 1,000 Disney castmembers to show that support.



"I'm trying to figure out a way to build something in the midst of the rubble, like that phoenix rising from the ashes," she explained.



Trading parades for a show of resilience and still grasping on to what she calls the magic of Disney.