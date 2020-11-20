President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday.

The spokesperson says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady, and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

Trump Jr. is also the second person in the president’s orbit to test positive for the virus on Friday alone. Earlier in the day it was revealed that Andrew Giuliani, son of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Public Liaison Assistant to the president, had tested positive for COVID.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.