It's the combination of purrs and the buzz of the espresso machine that has cat lovers flocking to Bean's Cat Cafe, the only one of its kind in the Hudson Valley.

"We came up with the name Bean's Cat Café because we call our cat "bean" so we figured it would be the perfect combination because you know toe beans, coffee beans," said the café’s co-owner Jess Strika.

Strika and her husband decided to open a cat café after adopting two cats of their own.

"I decided if I can't get any more cats, I'm going to open up the café and then I'll have 10 plus cats of my own," she said.

All of the cats here are up for adoption and are fosters from the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue. Beans Cat Café hasn't even been open a full week, but four cats have already been adopted by cafe visitors.

"The one cat that came in on Sunday morning I brought here was adopted before I left the building and I was only here for an hour," said Stacey Jacobs, the cat coordinator for the Hudson Valley Animal Rescue. "That would not have happened at the rescue."

Customers must wash their hands before entering the cat room, and wear masks at all times except when they are enjoying their coffee at socially distanced tables.

"I think it's great because it's just more opportunities for the cats to find homes," said Stephanie Rivers, who brought her daughter Mira to the cat cafe to play with the cats.

"I kind of feel like in a way we're matching some cats with families that may have not even considered getting them without us which is really amazing," Strika said.