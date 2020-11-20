Walking out to the beach is something Jim and Gayle Landsman will never take for granted. For his age, Jim was the picture of health.

“I used to run three and a half miles and swim laps every morning,” said Jim Landsman.

And then in July, despite the family’s relentless effort to prevent getting infected, Landsman and his son contracted COVID-19. Jim’s condition quickly went downhill and he was hospitalized.

Within three days he was on a ventilator.

His wife Gayle, who somehow avoided catching it, says one of the hardest things she’s ever had to go through was not being able to be by her husband’s side.

“For this to be his first real hospital visit and not to be able to be there to hold his hand,” said Gayle Landsman.

Jim’s doctors say most people who got as bad as Jim did don’t survive.

“I honestly shouldn’t be here today, I should be dead,” said Jim Landsman.

After nearly a month in the hospital, he was released in late August.

The virus did damage to much of Jim’s body, including his lungs and heart.

“And now if I’m able to run one or two minutes it’s good and then I can’t breathe, I’ve got to walk,” said Jim Landsman.

Landsman is now undergoing physical therapy.

“I have no strength or range of motion with my left arm going sideways, so they’re literally trying to figure out why that’s happening and reverse that,” said Jim Landsman.

Doctors now refer to patients like Landsman as COVID-19 “long-haulers.”

Westchester Medical Center Health Network in New York has now developed a specialized recovery program just for them. Dr. Gary Rogg is leading the effort.

“It’s a very personalized approach because this is a disease where one size does not fit all,” said Rogg.

Rogg says most of the patients are actually people who didn’t have a serious case of coronavirus to begin with, but now suffer from a wide-range of issues — everything from brain-fog to hair loss.

“The goal is to get them back to the quality of life they had before,” said Rogg.

Rogg believes COVID-19 long-haulers, without this network of specialists, could struggle to recover. He believes this problem will force healthcare providers across the country to develop programs like theirs.

“So I think you’re going to see a lot more centralization of care to try to expedite care for these patients,” said Jim Landsman.

Landsman is thankful to be alive but wants people to know with COVID-19, it’s not just about whether you live or die.

“They talk about people who get cases, they talk about people who die, but what’s really not getting caught up, I think, in the news, are all of the complications that happen afterward that people have to put up with," he said. "It seems to get lost."

He’s now in this for the long-haul, but he’s thankful he at least still has a chance of getting back the life he had before.

“You know, I think almost dying puts a different perspective on things, so if my lungs don’t come back fully it’s going to be what it is," Landsman said. "I’m just happy to be here, actually."

And the Landsmans hope sharing their experience will make everyone take COVID-19 seriously, and prevent others from going through what they have

“It doesn’t matter your age, it doesn’t matter your health – it’s attacking everyone and you don’t know if you get it how badly it’s going to affect you,” said Gayle Landsman. “It’s scary.”​