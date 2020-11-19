ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After spending the entire COVID-19 pandemic operating out of Orlando, WWE is making its way across I-4 to the Bay Area.

WWE announced Thursday it will begin taping all of its main roster programming at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, starting December 11. The stadium will host the "WWE ThunderDome," the setup the company has been using since moving its tapings to Orlando's Amway Center in mid-August.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are excited to welcome WWE to Tropicana Field for this residency and shine a spotlight on the Tampa Bay area for WWE fans around the world,” Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman said in a release. “The ballpark will be transformed to host the spectacle of WWE ThunderDome, allowing fans to enjoy this wildly popular experience virtually.”

While fans will be able to participate in the tapings virtually via LED screens, the plan is for WWE to operate on a closed set with only essential personnel to start. Sources indicated to Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13, however, the company is open to bringing in a select number of fans at a later date should it prove safe.

Tropicana Field was last used by the Rays during the Major League Baseball postseason, though with no fans in attendance. As of now, WWE would likely have use of the facility until March, with the baseball season set to begin in April.

WWE's lease with Amway Center is ending as both the NBA's Orlando Magic and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears get set to use the facility in December.