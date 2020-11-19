At close of business Thursday, bars and restaurants in Erie County will have to go back to outdoor dining and take-out — a requirement of the orange zone designation.

Business owners say they feel like they always get the blame for spiked COVID-19 numbers

Some establishments can't offer take-out and worry about the future of their business ​

"To sit here and blame restaurants and gyms and not take other actions on other businesses. You can go into any super store and see people walking around with no mask on," said Christopher McCann, owner of Mooney's Bar in Tonawanda.

McCann says his restaurant and many others have been very strict about pandemic guidelines to stay open. He says many business owners have poured thousands of dollars into staying COVID-19 guideline friendly.

"Putting up dividers, putting up glass, doing things you have to do," he said.

McCann says in his opinion, the problem is major shopping centers.

"No regulations are on those big super stores, it’s not fair and it's hard to take them seriously when all you're doing is punishing certain businesses," McCann said.

Regulars running in to get their favorite snacks or to grab a drink say they too think bigger stores increase COVID-19 cases, not restaurants.

"It's more the stores, I'm sorry to say that it is not the restaurants because people are considerate of restaurants, they know they have to sit apart. At grocery stores people are always on top of you, I'm always looking around me," Kathie Rainero told Spectrum News.

Rainero says history repeating itself is disheartening, and hopes her community members do their part to get things back open.

"It's just a shame that the city has to shut down again,” she said.

McCann says he doesn't know if his business will pull through for a second time, and for his restaurant, the take-out option might not work. He says all he can focus on is making sure his employees are taken care of.

"I'm trying to keep my employees employed, but there comes a point where you can't make payroll ,you can't stay in business,” he said.