MILWAUKEE — A grocery chain giant is looking to hire Wisconsinites all across the state.

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. announced Thursday it is looking to hire an additional 700 employees for its Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores across the state of Wisconsin.

“Our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores continue to see robust demand, especially during the holiday season. We’re doing everything we can to safely and efficiently serve our customers through our in-store and Pickup and delivery offerings,” stated James J. Hyland, VP of Communications & Public Affairs for Roundy’s. “We need additional help across the board, both full and part-time; therefore, we’re reaching out to those in the community looking for employment opportunities. We’re looking for friendly associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other.”

The company encourages potential candidates interested in employment opportunities with Roundy’s to apply via the Kroger careers site jobs.kroger.com

Roundy’s offers benefits to employees, including employee discounts, medical, dental and vision coverage, flexible spending account, life insurance, 401(k) savings plan, tuition reimbursement, vacation and time off, and an employee assistance program.

Pick ‘n Save operates 94 stores throughout the state and Metro Market operates 12 stores.