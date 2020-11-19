ORLANDO, Fla. — White Castle broke ground on its new Orlando location Thursday, marking the restaurant’s return to Florida after a 50-year absence.

“White Castle has many fans in the Orlando area and across Florida who have been eager for us to come here, and we’re thrilled to satisfy their crave,” White Castle president and CEO Lisa Ingram said in a release.

The restaurant is being built at Unicorp’s The Village at O-Town West development north of Disney World. At 4,567 square feet, it will be the largest free-standing White Castle in the world.

White Castle expects the new restaurant to bring 120 jobs to the area.

Several Orange County leaders attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Orange County mayor Jerry Demings.

“There will be many people who see this as an opportunity to partake of the signature delicacy that White Castle has but also to earn a living as well,” Demings said.

White Castle expects the Orlando location to open in the spring of 2021.