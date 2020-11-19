CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — ​The Walden Galleria is once again offering extended hours for deal hunters this Black Friday.

Staff says that the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and then will welcome shoppers from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. the following day.

Select stores will be open eve earlier on Black Friday.

Best Buy - Open at 5 a.m.

Dick's Sporting Good - Open at 5 a.m.

JCPenney - Open at 5 a.m.

Macy's - Open at 5 a.m.

Galleria officials also say the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials also say that staff members are following CDC guidelines to ensure guests and employees stay safe this holiday shopping season. That means masks and social distancing will be required for everyone entering the property.