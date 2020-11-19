STATEWIDE — Florida tops the nation for likely evictions or foreclosures, according to a newly-released survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The bureau’s Household Pulse Survey shows nearly 52% of Florida’s adults living in households not current on rent or mortgage are either somewhat likely or very likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months.

Arkansas is in second place at 49%.

There is a high margin of error for most of the states surveyed in this category. Florida’s margin of error is 12.8%.

The Household Pulse Survey looks at the different ways people’s lives have been impacted by the pandemic, from housing to jobs to education. The findings are put out regularly, in hopes of informing federal and state response and recovery planning.

There is still home help available for Florida’s struggling families through local and federal programs.

In Orange County, for instance, there is an eviction diversion program with an end-of-year deadline to sign up or whenever the $20 million in federal CARES Act funding runs out.

Pinellas County has its own eviction diversion program, which offers such services as free legal help, among other offers.

Florida’s eviction moratorium expired almost two months ago. The federal CDC moratorium is set to expire at the end of the year.