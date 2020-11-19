SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. – It may be fall, but that didn't stop people from strapping on their boots and skiing down the mountain. Sugar Mountain Resort opened for the first day Thursday, allowing skiers and snowboarders were able to hit the slopes early.

What You Need To Know Sugar Mountain Resort is open for the season



People from all over headed in to enjoy the freshly blown snow



Skiers and snowboarders said they felt safe with all the changes due to COVID-19

People from all over were there and say they have been waiting for this moment for months. Coronavirus has forced many to stay indoors, but skiers say this was the perfect opportunity to have fun and social distance.



"I have ridden the chair lift by myself. The only people I have seen riding it together are people who came here together, so, so far so good​," says Charlotte resident Kenny Griffin.



Sugar Mountain Resort Vice President Kim Jochl says they have also made changes to ensure people are able to social distance. They have expanded their deck space, their shop, and spread out indoor dining. All employees are wearing masks.