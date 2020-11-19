BUFFALO, N.Y. — When The Standard barbershop owner, Justin Barker, was asked about how he survived the first shutdown of the pandemic, he said he relied on two things.

"Prayer and savings," added Barker, who says he kept his business afloat without the help of government assistance.

Now he and other non-essential businesses like hair salons, gyms, and bars are bracing themselves for a second shutdown.

"A huge uncertainty," said another barber, Justin Becton. "I have a newborn that just turned one, so there's a lot of fear behind it. How am I supposed to take care of my family without being able to work and provide?"

A few doors down at the High Klass Hair Weave Bar on Allen Street, the phone keeps ringing as clients attempt to grab the last few appointments available before hair salons close Friday until further notice.

Employee Nairobi Cousar is optimistic yet realistic about the fact that she may be out of work for some time.

"I have a business outside of this," said Cousar. "I'm going to focus on that, do some self-care, and file for unemployment."

The second wave and spike in COVID-19 cases is happening at what is usually peak season for these businesses with the holidays approaching.

For restaurants and storefronts, the City of Buffalo introduced the Small Business Social Distancing Initiative.

The city provides licenses and resources to restaurants that plan to use outdoor dining services to accommodate more patrons and while complying with state COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Mayor Byron Brown says the program has been extended to spring 2021.

"This is a time of great danger for small businesses," said Brown. "We know a number of businesses have already gone out of business and we want to try to prevent more business closures to the extent that we can."