ORLANDO, Fla. — The Consulate of Mexico in Orlando and its partners help provide legal and financial advice to Hispanic entrepreneurs including how to adjust their business plan in preparation for the minimum wage increase over the next five years until its $15.

Joaquin Torres, a certified public accountant, said business owners should see where they can reduce spending in places like their lease expenses, seeing if they’re overpaying on insurance and checking their inventory.

He also said to utilize organizations that could help save money, like Career Source.

“If you’re hiring a new employee, they pay you the employees first three months,” Torres said.

He also said there are federal and state benefits to take away financial burdens on benefits that help employers.

“The IRS calls it the cafeteria plans there are some benefits including some health insurance and some other benefits that you actually part of the salary goes through that and that down pays payroll tax, which could be huge that’s 10 percent of the total salary,” Torres said.

The Consulate of Mexico in Orlando provides financial advice every Wednesday to the public.