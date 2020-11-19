ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An elderly man was rescued by a good Samaritan from his unit when a fire broke out at the Colonial Landing Condominiums Wednesday.

The fire affected 16 units in all.

Oscar Gonzalo who lives near the complex captured the fire on his cell phone, but before he did help get an elderly man to safety.

“He was trying to get out with his wheelchair that's when he fell I showed up, and that's when he started to get burned on his arm and I grabbed him, and yanked him out of the building,” said Ganzalo.

Gonzalo said oxygen tanks were inside, and exploded moments later.

First responders arrived within minutes to put out the fire.

Rick Wolfe is a friend with the man who Ganzalo saved.

“He means a lot to me I have known him for 30 years," Wolfe said. "He's at the hospital, talking, conscious, and awake.”

Meanwhile residents who were displaced by the fire tried to salvage what they could.

“It's pretty tough, I can't see much worse happening,” said resident Cole Foster.

Foster lives in the unit above where the fire started.

“We are going to do what we can with the situation and we will prevail,” he said.

Unfortunately the elderly man's pet did not survive. The Red Cross is stepping in to help those displaced.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.