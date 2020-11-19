ORLANDO, Fla — We all know when you make a list, you check it twice.

But that’s not happening to one list: the Batterer’s Intervention Programs compiled by the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court. Our first Watchdog investigation story into this issue aired in July.

“We’re going to get it fixed,” State Sen. Linda Stewart said.

BIPs are aimed at reforming violent domestic abusers. We found that anyone can apply to have a program added to it, simply by completing and signing a form.

“(It is) eye opening, troubling, and dangerous,” said Paula Basil, Executive Director of BIP No Abuse Inc.

Basil, who served on the commission to establish BIP certification and standards in Florida from 1995 to 1997, said this is a situation that could potentially put people’s lives in danger.

Before 2012, the Florida Department of Children and Families oversaw BIPs. The commission — which Basil served on — was created, giving DCF oversight to ensure strict requirements were followed, including security checks on personnel and notifying victims when an offender completes the course.

But 15 years later, in 2012, the Florida Legislature, took that oversight away.

“And when they took the regulations away, we went back 30 years and so now essentially anyone can do the groups,” Basil said.

Now, there’s a new push to re-establish that oversight after our Spectrum News 13 Watchdog investigation looked into the lack of state oversight.

“There is a great amount of interest in the Senate to get it fixed. It’s a bipartisan effort,” Stewart said.

Stewart and Sen. Randolph Bracy saw our report and have since created a task force to bring oversight back. The task force includes DCF staff and two Ninth Judicial Circuit Court judges. Bracy is also drafting an oversight bill.

“What we’re down to now is: Who needs to be in charge?" Stewart said. "Is it DCF? Do we need to find another agency that might be able to provide the judge’s with a better list?”

If the oversight returns, another question is who will pay for it? Stewart says they have a solution.

“This program is sustained by them being required to pay for this service,” she said.

Basil said this new push for oversight leaves her hopeful.

“I think that because we haven’t had it for a while, now people are starting to understand that it’s extremely important to have those safeguards in place and that training available and required,” she said.

Lawmakers will introduce the bill to committee in January 2021. It will then have to clear 3 committees before it can come to a vote.