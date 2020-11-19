SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — If you are intrigued by sculpture gardens, a home in Safety Harbor, called Whimzeyland, might just be what you're looking for.

1. Whimzeyland, also known as the Bowling Ball House, is a sculpture garden created by two local artists in Safety Harbor. The gardens are in the couples front yard and it is open to the public.

2. The couple has traveled the world, bringing back unique items and pieces from around the globe. They’ve spent decades adding to it.

3. One of the more popular features are their bowling balls. Hundreds sit around the property and are decorated by artists from around the world.

4. The gardens are open to the public but the couple ask that you respect the property while you are there. The house on the property is also not open to the public as it is a private residence.

5. Check out more on their website, http://www.kiaralinda.com/our-house.html