ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Parents and school districts in Central Florida are feeling some relief after waiting months for a decision from the state about how kids will be learning next year.

While we still don't have a final decision, State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran gave some signs at Wednesday's State Board of Education meeting for those who want virtual hybrid learning options to continue.

Orange County mom Kristine Harris said although her kids are already attending school in person, she’s still been waiting anxiously to know whether all kids will going back to brick and mortar schools next year.

“Wondering what’s happening and stressing, it’s not fair for us to have to worry about that,” she said.

She says since her kids went back they’ve gotten many phone calls about COVID-19 cases in their schools.

Her middle school-aged daughter was even asked to quarantine previously.

“And so having double the kids there, I think it’s gonna double the amount of times we’re closing schools and quarantines and that’s not helpful,” Harris said.

But after waiting for months, parents across Florida got some good signs.

When Corcoran was asked at the meeting whether funding for hybrid learning models will continue in 2021, he indicated it likely would.

“Will that funding continue as is?" Corcoran said. "Oh yeah, we’re working through it with the districts right now."

He reiterated that state officials want parents to have the best learning options available.

Orange County Public Schools officials took his words as a good sign that virtual learning options will be allowed to continue.

Corcoran also said that parents won’t have to wait much longer for their final decision.

“Probably before thanksgiving we’d have the new emergency order,” he said.

Harris says at least parents like her will hopefully have the Thanksgiving break to consider their options for 2021.

“I think at least having that time, you know that they’re not in school they can try to sit down as families and try to make decisions will be helpful, but if they could’ve had a decision two weeks ago I think it would’ve been even better,” she said.