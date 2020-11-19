OCONOMOWOC, Wis.— Here in Wisconsin, deer hunting isn’t just a part of a tradition, it is also big business. According to statistics compiled by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, people spend around $2.5 billion annually on hunting-related expenses in the state. With around 88% of hunters pursuing deer, a significant portion of those dollars are spent around the gun-deer season.

For sporting goods stores like Sherper’s, which is a family-owned company with three locations around metro Milwaukee, it is an important time of year for the business. From deer stands to blaze orange coats, vice president Rob Scherper says things are busy.

“Gun deer season is definitely one of the big times of the year for our business. Probably or at least used to be right up there with Christmas sales but definitely a significant part of our business," says Scherper.

While Scherper says sales of hunting supplies are not as high as they were a few decades ago, he is once again seeing a rise in demand.

For other businesses that rely on hunters, like Waukesha based Deer Creek Processing, things are looking optimistic. Even before the start of the gun-deer season, owner Tom Mueller says business this year has been up about 40%.

“I think a lot more family members are out hunting, people just have the time to go hunting," says Mueller.

Mueller says he is taking steps to keep customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year he is changing to a drive-thru style drop off. Customers can drop off the deer they have harvested without ever having to leave their cars. ​