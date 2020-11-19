Speaking after a meeting with a bipartisan panel of governors, President-elect Joe Biden said there is no excuse for the General Services Administration’s lack of action to ascertain his win amid President Trump’s unprecedented attempt to block the peaceful transition of power.

What You Need To Know President-elect Joe Biden slammed the General Services Administration for not ascertaining his win over President Trump



The president-elect also criticized Trump’s delay of the transition process: “I don’t know his motive but I just think it’s totally irresponsible”



Biden spoke after he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had a meeting with a bipartisan panel of governors from across the country



Biden also teased that he would announce his pick to run the Treasury "either just before or just after Thanksgiving"

“We’re not able to deal with everything from testing to guidance to the all-important issue of vaccine distribution,” Biden said, later adding that he and his transition team have not ruled out legal action against the GSA.

The president-elect also slammed Trump’s fraudulent election claims and continued delay of the transition process: “I don’t know his motive but I just think it’s totally irresponsible.”

"What the president is doing now is really going to be another incident where he will go down in history as being one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history,” Biden added.

Biden, alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, assured the governors that he will help them overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want you to know that I will be your partner in the White House,” Biden assured the group, which included numerous Republicans — Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR), Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL), Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA), and Gov. Gary Herbert (R-UT).

“Unfortunately, my administration hasn’t been able to get everything we need,” the president-elect said of the stalled transition.

Biden specifically cited “Operation Warp Speed,” the federal government’s partnership with private pharmaceutical companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, as information he has yet to receive.

Other meeting attendees included Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), and the co-chairs of Biden's COVID-19 task force: Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. David Kessler, and Yale University's Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Biden praised the panel of governors after their meeting: “All the governors, no matter their political party … no matter their political philosophy shared a strong and abiding sense of common purpose.”

“There’s a real desire for real partnership between the states and the federal government,” he added.

In his remarks after the event, Biden kept the focus on the coronavirus pandemic: ”The country is still in a crisis, and there's a dark winter still ahead.”

”Yesterday, America reached another tragic milestone; 250,000 deaths, a quarter of a million people died due to Covid-19,” the president-elect added. “And there are empty chairs at dining room tables that were filled just days and weeks ago with loved ones, family and friends, who laughed and talked together. To those families and friends that are left behind, Jill and I send our love and our prayers.”

Biden said that they discussed with the governors National Guard funding, getting them coronavirus relief, vaccine distribution, and the implementation of a possible national mask mandate.

"Ten governors, Democrat and Republican, have imposed masking requirements and recognized the need for universal masking, north, south, east and west. It's not a political statement. It's a patriotic duty," Biden said.

Vice President-elect Harris similarly pledged to support the governors amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

“President Elect Biden and I will make sure you have the resources and support you need to save lives and help get our economy back on track," Harris said, "and we will also make sure that our federal, state, local, and tribal authorities are working closely together so we can tackle these challenges as effectively as possible, because when it comes to this pandemic and the economic recovery, we are not Democrats or Republicans, we are Americans, and we will be there for one another."

"That's the kind of leadership the American people need and deserve, and it's the kind of leadership President-elect Biden and I will provide," she added

When asked about a nationwide shutdown, the president-elect was adamant that, “there’s no circumstance that I can see that would require a national shutdown,” adding that he thinks it would be “counterproductive.”

“I am not going to shut down the economy, period. I’m going to shut down the virus,” he said. “That’s what I’m going to shut down.”

Biden also teased that he would announce his pick to run the Treasury soon, "either just before or just after Thanksgiving," adding that they are “someone who I think will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic party, from the progressive to the moderate coalitions.”

Ivey told participants that both parties in Congress need to come together to provide more coronavirus response funding, especially for families struggling economically because of the pandemic, according to a readout provided by her office.

Hogan recently told The Associated Press recently that Trump’s wild and unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud were “dangerous” and “embarrassing.”

“As I said on the day that the president-elect was declared the winner, his election has provided a mandate for cooperation,” Hogan said after the videoconference. “We look forward to working closely with the Biden-Harris administration as we continue to face this unprecedented global pandemic.”

Hutchison said over the weekend that Biden would be the next president and he called on the Trump administration to give Biden access to the intelligence briefings he needs in order to be fully prepared to lead the country on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.

So far, the governors have not swayed the Republican president.

Beyond being a pillar of democracy, the orderly transfer of power after an election is especially critical this year given the extraordinary governing challenges Biden will inherit in just nine weeks. The United States is struggling through the worst public health crisis in a century, state and local government are facing massive budget shortfalls, and millions of Americans remain out of work.

But more than two weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the Trump administration is refusing to let Biden receive detailed briefings on national security and pandemic planning that leaders in both parties say are vital to ensure Biden can govern effectively on Day One.

With Trump dug in and Republicans on Capitol Hill largely unwilling to challenge him, Biden has been forced to turn to diverse collection of outside allies to ratchet up the pressure on Trump to concede.

The CEOs of America’s largest companies have released a statement recognizing Biden and Harris as the clear winners. The heads of the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association issued a joint statement on Tuesday urging the Trump administration to share “all critical information related to COVID-19” with Biden. Not doing so, they warned, would jeopardize American lives.

Trump is showing no signs of giving in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.