Experts behind local medical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine are trying to be more inclusive.

AdventHealth Kissimmee has set up portables with laboratories and exam rooms to take in participants for the COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Dr. Steven Smith, the chief scientific officer for AdventHealth Central Florida said that historically there has been a low participation of Hispanics and Blacks in clinical studies. It is something that is happening here and across the U.S. right now.

AdventHealth has created material in Spanish to be more representative of the population.

"We really want to make sure that the treatment and medicines that we’re developing for people of all colors have people represented in those trials,” Smith said. “And so we want to know, do medicines work differently and different treatments work differently in different communities.”

Next week AdventHealth East Orlando will be accepting participants for this COVID-19 study — the ENSEMBLE trial.