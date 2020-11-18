Phyto Farma Labs is the largest medical marijuana testing facility in New York state. Located in Warwick, owners say it will play a significant role if recreational usage is made legal across the state.

What You Need To Know Phyto Farma Labs is located at the Warwick Valley Office & Technology Corporate Park in the town of Warwick



The lab is one of two privately owned laboratories approved to test medical marijuana in the state



All eyes are now on Albany, after New Jersey residents voted recently to amend their state's constitution and legalize recreational marijuana

Dr. Marco Pedone is co-founder and principal owner of the laboratory. He said the 9,000-square feet facility would assist in bringing dozens of jobs to the region.

"It provides good and technical, high paying jobs with opportunity for advancement and it keeps work that would otherwise be going elsewhere, locally," he said. "It’s a win-win in that we’re able to handle the volume and we’re able to provide new high paying jobs at a time when work is critical."

Phyto Farma Labs is the largest medical #marijuana testing facility in New York State. Located in Warwick, it is one of two privately owned labs approved to operate. Owners say it will play a significant role if recreational usage is made legal. @SPECNewsHV pic.twitter.com/RSvaYUG25z — dominic mckenzie (@DominicM_) November 18, 2020

Pedone said a good testing program provided at labs like Phyto Farma, will ensure consumers are safe.

"With the increased demand will come increased production," he said. "The way that you bring a new market to bear is you assure that whoever’s going to be utilizing the product by that market can do it with some level of assurance that it is okay and safe."

He believes the state should learn careful lessons from the legalization and implementation that have taken place in other states.

"What I hope to see in New York is a good, strong stringent list that takes the best standards from each state, consolidates them into one cohesive comprehensive list that will allow for New York State to have the best program in the nation," Pedone said.

The state could be poised to pass legislation in 2021, so he said it’s important for our region to now be proactive in our preparation for what he calls the inevitable.

"Quite frankly, it’s something that’s coming and if we don’t act on it and take advantage of it, it’s an opportunity lost," he said.