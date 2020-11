TEXAS — With the coronavirus pandemic still happening this holiday season, some stores that are usually open on Thanksgiving may be closed this year. For example, Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time in 30 years.

Here is a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving in Texas:

Ace Hardware

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Aldi

Barnes & Noble

Burlington

Dillard’s

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Crate and Barrel

Goodwill

Guitar Center

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

H&M

IKEA

La-Z-Boy

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Party City

Pep Boys

Petco

Pier 1 Imports

Sam’s Club

Staples

Stein Mart

Target

Talbot’s

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Tractor Supply Co.

Walmart