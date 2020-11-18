TAMPA, Fla. — Yuengling's brewery near the University of South Florida is planning on expanding.

Located on north 30th Street, the 350,000 square foot brewery is the center of redevelopment project brewery officials have discussed for years with the city and county.

The location is in between Busch Gardens and USF.

The new plans for this property are exciting and during the pandemic - maybe a bit risky.

Still, a groundbreaking was held this week on new Yuengling facility additions that will include a 15-story hotel, as well as a restaurant, concert pavilion, gift shop and outdoor beer garden.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal was the first to report news about the project.

Brewery officials said the project was redesigned with the pandemic in mind. And although there is some risk in a project like this, the Business Journal said the decisions to move forward will help grow confidence in the economy in an uncertain time.

"That's a win-win always because it sends a signal that we are in it for the long haul, it may take a while to realize some of our returns on an investment like this,” said TBBJ Editor Alexis Muellner. “But we believe in the area and we believe in you Tampa Bay and that's pretty important for all of us."

Construction will be ongoing at the Yuengling property for the next two years.

The company is hoping the new development will be open for business by late 2022 or early 2023.