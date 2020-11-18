AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk is one of the most famous people in the world and demands for his genius have taken him all over the globe. Rumor has it, Musk was in Austin recently, staying at the future site of Tesla's Gigafactory. But he didn't stay put. The man had to eat.

“It was really surprising," said 1618 Asian Fusion restaurant owner Kevin Le. "I was in a meeting with my staff inside and one of my staffers came up and told me, ‘Elon Musk is here.’ And I was like, ‘Who?’”



He couldn't believe it, so he had to see it for himself.

“I came out to greet him and welcome him to Austin,” Le said. “He was very friendly and I asked him how he know my restaurant here, and he told me he was traveling to Austin and he told his sister he wanted to find a good restaurant.”

“Oh, man, it made me feel very proud," Le smiled. “I was honored. I very admire him.”



He even remembered what Musk ordered.



“I believe he ordered chicken curry, very normal regular item on the menu, then filet mignon with onions, and pineapple fried rice," Le recalled. "It’s a very popular item on the menu. He seemed to know our menu! He picked out the items people loved.”



Meeting Musk in person was a high point for Le, but that’s not all. Meeting Musk was somewhat an indicator of what the future could look like for his business—once the Gigafactory is completed.



“I’m very happy for him to be here. A lot of jobs for us, a lot of business for us,” Le exclaimed. “Elon Musk in my restaurant! My hero! Hahaha!”​ ​