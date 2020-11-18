SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Central Florida is thrust into another coronavirus phase, the new chairman for the Seminole County Board of Commissioners, Lee Constantine, said the county will continue the steady course led by the previous chairman.

What You Need To Know Lee Constantine is the new chairman of the Seminole County Board of Commissioners



He says the county will hold steady to COVID-19 restrictions already in place



The Board is now working to make sure the county is ready when a vaccine becomes available

“Commissioner Zembower did an excellent job in helping and reinforcing our emergency preparedness folks in ensuring they had the flexibility to do their job,” said Constantine.

Constantine said the county’s approach to the pandemic has always been guided by science and medical professionals.

At this point, leaders have no plans to increase restrictions.

Seminole County leaders said they’re working to keep both residents and the local economy healthy.

Currently, they’re making sure everything is ready for future vaccine distribution.

“We want to find a way to first get it to the most vulnerable and needy, and then to the general population as quickly as possible,” said Constantine.

Constantine said getting through the pandemic is priority one, but he’s also considering the future.

“My longterm passions and goals have always been about protecting the longterm viability of our natural resources,” said Constantine.

Constantine would also like to focus on the next generation of energy opportunities, workforce development, and workforce housing.

“Clearly, we have some real tests coming up and this pandemic has made it very difficult for all the governments, but the people always find a way to make work and we are very blessed with a great constituency in Seminole County,” said Constantine.

Constantine served in the state senate for ten years beginning in 2000, and was elected to the Seminole County Board of County Commissioners in 2012.