WEBSTER, N.Y. — ​A new pet food deli specializing in all-natural, raw dog and cat food is now open in Webster.

The Pet Food Project is serving up small batch, tailor-made pet food made from locally-sourced, fresh ingredients. Chef Tony Tortorici’s culinary career has taken him around the world. He’s landed in Webster and is now creating super healthy pet food at the Pet Food Project.

"This is some of the best chicken you can buy and we are making it for pets," said Tortorici.

The dog and cat food is made with locally sourced meat, fish, organs, bones, veggies and herbs. It’s raw food. Some call it an ancestral diet. There are no cheap fillers and no chemicals.

Raw. Natural. Local. New raw pet food deli, the Pet Food Project is now open on Ridge Rd. in Webster. Chef’s use locally sourced meat and veggies to make fresh, all natural dog and cat food. 🐾 @SPECNewsROC #pets #SmallBusiness #webster pic.twitter.com/pSJGQ57mNj — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 19, 2020

"All of our recipes are 80% lean protein, 10% bone, and 10% organs, and there is just a dash of fruits and vegetables in there. We are seeing a trend in this food, people are looking at their own diets and saying, 'Well, if I shouldn’t be eating processed food all the time, should my dog be eating processed food all the time?'"

Chef Tony was inspired by his brothers Australian Shepherds -- Howie, Rosie, and Fletcher. A raw diet hopefully translates into longer lives. Meals are made to order. Customers choose what’s best for their pet.

"Most aren’t intimidated by the price because their pets are their family and it takes what it takes to take care of your family," he said.

You can order Pet Food Project dog and cat food online or by phone (585) 787-4044. Meals are available for pickup curbside or home delivery. The Pet Food Project is located at 680 Ridge Road, Webster.