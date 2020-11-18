MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump’s campaign is taking steps to file for a recount in Wisconsin.

His campaign is not requesting a statewide recount, but a partial recount in various counties.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million, the WEC said Wednesday morning. No petition has been received yet, but the WEC noted the president's campaign will file it at some point Wednesday.

The $3 million he paid would be enough to cover the $2.8 million cost of a recount in the state’s two most Democratic counties of Milwaukee and Dane. In those counties, Democrat Joe Biden received 577,455 votes. He won statewide by 20,608 votes, based on canvassed results submitted by the counties.

The final Wisconsin county submitted its canvassed vote totals to the state elections commission on Tuesday morning, starting the clock for Trump to file for a recount as he has promised supporters he would.

Dean Knudson with the WEC said Trump’s team paid $3M overnight. If he wanted a statewide recount, Trump would have had to pay $7.9 million up front; his request for certain counties reduces the cost.

When the candidate behind pays for partial recount, the leading candidate can request and pay for the remaining wards to be recounted. May request any time up to 5pm 2 days after completion of the partial. https://t.co/EQMTUkLIr9#wisconsinrecount 2/2 — Dean Knudson (@deanknudson) November 18, 2020

Recounts in Wisconsin and across the country have historically resulted in very few vote changes. Trump and other Republicans have made claims of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election, without evidence.

His deadline to formally file for a recount is 5 p.m. Wednesday.