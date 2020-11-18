A long-debated development in Uptown Kingston just cleared a major hurdle in its arduous approval process, with one more to go.

The Ulster County Legislature just approved a $25 million tax break over 25 years for the Kingstonian development. The Kingston School Board is taking up the issue Wednesday night, and may end up holding a make-or-break vote, a school board member said.

What You Need To Know The legislature voted 17-6 for the tax exemption for the Kingstonian project



Developers have said they would not be able to build the mixed-use project in Uptown without the requested 87 percent tax cut



The school board may hold a crucial vote on the PILOT tax agreement during its meeting Wednesday

The legislature voted 17-6 for the tax exemption. Developers say they would not be able to build the mixed-use Kingstonian project in Uptown without the requested 87 percent tax cut.

The Ulster County Industrial Agency is requiring the developers to get approval for the PILOT tax agreement from the Kingston Common Council, the county legislature and the school board.

The 17-6 vote was a big step.

Some legislators included brief speeches along with their yay or nay votes.

“The decision is on a PILOT, not whether or not the project should happen,” District 5 Legislator Abe Uchitelle said. “It’s about whether we should put our finger on the scale in the form of a PILOT. I believe in this case, that is not how we should use that power.”

“They’re local businessmen who have donated their time and talents, and helped to build up our community,” District 13 Legislator Kenneth Ronk said, explaining his ‘yes’ vote. “Quite frankly, we should help them to have great success.”

The Kingstonian development would include 143 apartments, a parking garage, a boutique hotel, retail space, and a promenade.

School board member James Michael told Spectrum News Tuesday evening that the nine-member board might hold an official vote on the PILOT during Wednesday’s meeting, now that the board received the official proposal from the IDA. If the board votes in favor of the PILOT, developers and other project supporters will likely be celebrating Wednesday night.

The Kingston Common Council approved a larger tax break in August, and no members have indicated they would change their votes on the smaller tax break.

During a September board meeting, four board members criticized the proposal that would keep millions out of the school district’s tax levy. Michael, also the board’s audit and finance committee chairman, estimates the district‘s tax levy would miss out on more than $15 million over 25 years.