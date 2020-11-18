A few weeks after the U.S. election, House Democrats are holding their own, set to officially choose who will lead the party in the upcoming Congress. The leadership elections are marked by a less-than-ideal outcome for the Democrats at the polls earlier this month, when the caucus lost at least eight seats in the House.

To start, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was officially nominated to her post once again on Wednesday. The full vote on her speakership takes place on the chamber floor in January.

The current leaders of the Democratic party — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) — were all running unopposed in elections that began Wednesday morning.

In addition, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) ran unopposed for a second term as House Democratic Caucus Chair. He’ll oversee this week’s elections.

Democrats are gathering virtually on Wednesday to hear the first of the candidates’ speeches and vote electronically for the first time. The remaining elections will spill over into a Thursday morning session.

A few of the additional leadership spots are up for grabs.

The fourth top position, assistant speaker, is a toss-up between Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Rep. Kevin Cicilline (D-RI). Both are currently part of Democratic leadership.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) and Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) are both running for caucus vice chair, another core leadership position. The race is close, with diversity at the forefront.

If elected, Rep. Aguilar would hold the highest position among Latinos in the House, and Rep. Kelly would be the first Black woman elected to House Democratic leadership.

One key remaining election — to replace Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Cheri Bustos, who stepped down this month — will take place on Nov. 30. Both Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) and Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-CA) are in the running.

The freshman Democrats will also select their representative later this year.

On the Republican side of the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was reelected on Tuesday, as were House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and chair of the House Republican Conference Liz Cheney (R-WY).