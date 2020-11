ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Genesee Brewery is hiring, announcing plans to bring on more than 50 new employees before New Year’s Day.

Carpenters, masons, packaging operators, and supervisors will be hired.

Genny will set up interviews and making offers before the new year, so it’s well-staffed going into the busy spring season.

If you’re interested, you can apply online. Hurry if you want a job, because some positions have already been filled.