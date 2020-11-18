Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday that they will be continuing their policy of blocking middle seats through March 30, 2021, limiting onboard capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Several independent studies have validated the effectiveness of the Delta CareStandard’s multi-layered protection, like advanced ventilation and an extensive cleaning regimen, which together significantly reduce the risk of flight-related transmission,” Bill Lentsch, Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer, said in a press release.

“However, we recognize some customers are still learning to live with this virus and desire extra space for their peace of mind. We are listening and will always take the appropriate steps to ensure our customers have complete confidence in their travel with us," Lentsch added.

As of early January, Delta will be the only U.S. airline to do so. JetBlue announced last week that they would start filling every seat on Jan. 8, 2021, SouthWest said they would do so after Nov. 30, and other major domestic airlines have filled middle seats since the summer.

The company also said that "the health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority," touting their DeltaCare Standard, "more than 100 measures to ensure a safe experience for our customers and employees."

Delta also announced "greater flexibility" for travelers to be able to change their plans, including eliminating change fees "for all domestic and international tickets purchased through Dec. 31, 2020, even if scheduled to travel next year."

Delta Air Lines announced that they have added 550 people to their no-fly list for not wearing a mask.