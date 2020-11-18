NEW YORK - Schools will close for in-person learning Thursday as the city's coronavirus infection rate hits 3%, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter.

"New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution. We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19," de Blasio tweeted.

In a letter to principals obtained by NY1 prior to the announcement, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza wrote:

"As of this morning, November 18, the City has now reached this threshold of test positivity citywide and, as a result, the DOE will temporarily close down all public school buildings for in-person learning, Thursday, November 19. This action, along with other city-wide measures, is a key component to address the concerning rise in COVID-19 transmission rates. This closure of buildings is temporary; we will work diligently alongside other City agencies and every New Yorker to bring this transmission rate back down and get back to in-person learning as quickly and as safely as possible."

The news comes as parents and teachers have been waiting for hours for Mayor deBlasio to hold a briefing. He was scheduled to speak at 10 a.m., but as of 2:50 p.m. he had not yet addressed reporters. Adding to the confusion, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference at 1:30 p.m., presenting the state's numbers, which have always been different than the city's numbers.

The decision affects the nearly 300,000 students who have enrolled in blended learning, which offers both in-person and remote instruction.

Over the past week as coronavirus cases continued to rise in the city, the mayor has said he would stick to that percentage threshold before shutting schools down. The threshold was set prior to the start of the school year as a way to reassure parents, students and teachers that the city was taking their safety seriously.

"The city established the three percent infection rate threshold to make sure that schools did not become centers to spread the coronavirus. Since the three percent rate has been reached, education will continue but all students will be learning remotely," teachers union president Michael Mulgrew said in a statement. "Now it’s the job of all New Yorkers to maintain social distance, wear masks and take all other steps to substantially lower the infection rate so school buildings can re-open for in-person instruction."

It's unclear when schools will reopen, but de Blasio has suggested the rate may not have to fall below 3% for in-person learning to resume.

