ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Parkshore Grill is 14-years-old, and Executive Chef and partner Tyson Grant has been working there for 15 years.

This is his baby — on Beach Drive in downtown St. Pete.

Happy Anniversary Chef!

In our latest episode of the Chef’s Kitchen, Grant offers a fall twist in guacamole. We’re talking butternut squash in the guac!

Check it out!

Ingredients

1 cup diced roasted butternut squash

1 cup diced ripe avocado

1 shallot

1 tbsp. Asian chili crisp

2 tbsp. fresh orange juice

3 tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tbsp. toasted pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation