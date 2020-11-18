ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Parkshore Grill is 14-years-old, and  Executive Chef and partner Tyson Grant has been working there for 15 years.

This is his baby — on Beach Drive in downtown St. Pete.

Happy Anniversary Chef!

In our latest episode of the Chef’s Kitchen, Grant offers a fall twist in guacamole. We’re talking butternut squash in the guac!
Check it out!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup diced roasted butternut squash
  • 1 cup diced ripe avocado
  • 1 shallot
  • 1 tbsp. Asian chili crisp
  • 2 tbsp. fresh orange juice
  • 3 tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 2 tbsp. toasted pumpkin seeds
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

  1. Dice butternut squash, and roast at 325 degrees for 10-15 minutes.
  2. Combine all ingredients in a bowl, and toss together with a fork.
  3. Season to your liking.