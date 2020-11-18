ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Parkshore Grill is 14-years-old, and Executive Chef and partner Tyson Grant has been working there for 15 years.
This is his baby — on Beach Drive in downtown St. Pete.
Happy Anniversary Chef!
In our latest episode of the Chef’s Kitchen, Grant offers a fall twist in guacamole. We’re talking butternut squash in the guac!
Check it out!
Ingredients
- 1 cup diced roasted butternut squash
- 1 cup diced ripe avocado
- 1 shallot
- 1 tbsp. Asian chili crisp
- 2 tbsp. fresh orange juice
- 3 tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 tbsp. toasted pumpkin seeds
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
- Dice butternut squash, and roast at 325 degrees for 10-15 minutes.
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl, and toss together with a fork.
- Season to your liking.