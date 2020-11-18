GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County tax department is offering a COVID-19 safe option for people who want to pay their tax bills in person.

It has converted an empty bank branch into a drive-through tax payment center.

You can drive up to the window, or use the drive-through lane with a speaker, to pay your bill and speak with an administrative support team member.

The branch is working with the tax department in the Gaston County Administration Office, just a few minutes down the road.

Katie Nencetti, an administrative support specialist, said if the department can’t help a customer, it will find someone who can.

“We have a lot of help in order to get people helped out in the way they need best and see what we can do for them”, Nencetti says.

The drive-through payment station is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 405 N. Chester Street, Gastonia, 28052.

Noncash payments can also be dropped in boxes at the tax office, located at the Gaston County Administration Office, 128 W. Main Ave., in Gastonia. The drop boxes are located on each side of the rear entrance doors of the building.