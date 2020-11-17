ORLANDO, Fla. – Love them or hate them, you probably have an opinion about roundabouts.

Cathy Byrne of Orlando doesn’t mind them, as long as other drivers follow the rules.

“I have personally almost been hit a half a dozen times,” said Byrne, a retired Florida Highway Patrol Trooper.

Byrne says drivers—especially those on Delaney Avenue—don't yield to drivers on Grant Street, even though that's the law.

“There was the large black pickup truck, he was traveling northbound and I was three quarters of the way in the intersection and he came zipping up and I slammed on my brakes and he blew his horn at me,” she said.

Byrne says before the roundabout was installed, drivers on Grant had to stop and those on Delaney could just drive through.

“I think the better opinion would be to make this a four way stop. At least for a few years to get people used to stopping,” Byrne said.

Samantha Holsten, a spokesperson for the City of Orlando, tells us the city's transportation team investigated the mini-roundabout after we reached out to them.

“Past observations have shown generally good driver behavior at this intersection,” Holsten said. “Also, observations found the pavement markings are faded and need refreshing. The city will work to renew the pavement markings, which will provide better guidance to drivers that they need to yield.”

Byrne, who spent 31 years with FHP, thinks something more should be done to make sure drivers obey the law.

“There have been several times during my retirement that I wish I could have stopped a car and given them a ticket,” she said.

The city says the intent of roundabouts is to slow down drivers but continue the flow of traffic.

