ORLANDO, Fla. — While 11 Orange County bars were found noncompliant with the county’s mask mandate, an Orlando restaurant owner decided to sacrifice profit for safety.

What You Need To Know



While he can operate at 100% capacity, he chooses to seat only 50% to maintain social distancing



Dimov isn't thrilled about the reduced capacity but says it's better than having to close

Evan Dimov, the owner of Too Much Sauce, said he continues to follow the county’s guidelines, which are stricter than the state's.

Last Friday, November 13, his business was also investigated by the county’s COVID-19 strike team and was found to be in compliance.

He also keeps his business at 50% capacity despite being able to operate at full capacity.

“This way we can keep the social distancing going because I thought it was a little impossible to do at 100% and social distancing,” Dimov said.

His employees must take a temperature check and wear a face mask, and customers must also wear a face mask.

“My employees, they’re here working, they all have families and some have families with underlying conditions,” Dimov said.

Businesses are not penalized for non-compliance, but regardless, Dimov said he believes those guidelines will payoff in the long run.

“It’s hard to have the place at 50% capacity, but it’s better to have it at 50% than to have the place close,” Dimov said.

The county doesn’t penalize businesses for non-compliance because the state government took away that power.

A spokesperson for Orange County government said the strike team could send its findings to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which holds the licenses of those businesses.

So far, none of the findings were sent to DBPR according to the Orange County government.

DBPR said in a statement that, “county ordinances are enforced by local officials.”​