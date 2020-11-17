ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Small business owners have an opportunity to receive free business advice thanks to the Florida Small Business Development Center in Pinellas County with weekly webinars.

“Starting a business, government contracts, writing a winning capability statement, business plans, quickbooks, accounting and taxes, marketing plans, social media, we have all sorts of topics,” said Kurt Forster, a Business Consultant with the Florida Small Business Development Center.

What You Need To Know Florida Small Business Development Center in Pinellas County offering weekly webinars



Webinars are free, also offering one-on-one counseling



Register for free virtual business workshops from the FSBDC at Pinellas County Economic Development: https://www.pced.org/workshops

Forster leads many of the webinars, helping small business owners in Pinellas County, and he said since the pandemic, the number of people participating in the seminars has doubled.

They’re open to any Pinellas County resident and Forster also offers one on one consulting, free of charge, through the Florida Small Business Development Center.

He said whether a business needs help navigating through the pandemic, or whether someone is considering opening a new business, he can help.

“We have a lot of experience with helping small businesses both through Pinellas County Economic Development,and through the Small Business Development Center," Forster said. "So we have research resources, we’ve got all sorts of resources to help people measure, and get going in the right direction."

MORE RESOURCES: