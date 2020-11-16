ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Government officials want to remind the Hispanic community about Orange County's COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program through which renters who face eviction can receive legal aid and up to $4,000.

There is still around $10 million available for renters, but if it’s not used before the end of the year, it will go back to the federal government.

What You Need To Know



There were 813 evictions filed in Orange County court during October



There is about $10 million left to be spent in the program

In order to qualify, an applicant must be an Orange County resident, behind on at least two months of rent, and show proof they were impacted by the coronavirus such as loss of employment or reduced hours.

“During the month of October, we had 813 evictions filed at the Orange County Courthouse,” said Orange County Housing and Community Development Division Senior Development Assistant Yetzenia Negron.

She said, according to Community Legal Services in Florida, a large number of people who call for legal assistance for eviction are Hispanic or African-American.

She said that’s why they provide help in English, Creole and Spanish.

Victorio Capasso, who manages his sibling's properties, said it's a great way for landlords to work with renters and it's a cheaper option than evicting a tenant.

“It can cost a lot of money and replacing a tenant would mean you will at least have to spend a couple of months finding somebody," Capasso said.

You can apply to the Orange County COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program in English or Spanish.