TAMPA, Fla. – The food truck industry is now bringing in over a billion dollars a year nationally and while many of us can say we’ve eaten at one of these standalone eateries, Spectrum Bay News 9 found two Tampa brothers who started their own business.

“Slap Yo Mama Food Truck has been a really big success for us,” said co-owner Richie Wess. “When COVID hit we didn’t really know what to expect; if it was going to be temporary or something that lasted as long as it has.”

Many businesses closed their doors after months of losing clientele to the stay-at-home order but Wess said that food trucks like Slap Ya Mama thrived because they allow for people to enjoy food in a socially-distanced environment.

“We have a lot of unique items that you can’t get everywhere,” Wess said. “Our lobster fries and cheese steak egg rolls along with our different flavors for the wings has been really popular.”

Wess and his brother Yung Dred told Spectrum Bay News 9 that their history in the music industry also help create a fan base for their food truck.

“A lot of our followers for the music would come out just to support the truck,” Dred said. "We really appreciate that."

Now, because of how well the truck has done -- the men opened their first restaurant.

“It’s like a lounge,” Wess said. “A cool spot you can come and hang out to watch the Super Bowl or just chill; we need more of that in Tampa.”

The brothers are both well-traveled, telling me that they bring flavors they discover in other cities to Tampa for their community to enjoy.

To follow the men’s journey here, visit slapyomamafood.com.