ORLANDO — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday he emerged from self-isolation last week after having been exposed to somebody who tested positive for COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says he emerged from several days of self-isolation last week



Mayor says he had been exposed to somebody who had tested positive for COVID-19



Dyer: Nobody in a group that had been exposed to the person tested positive for virus

Dyer told Spectrum News 13 that his several days of self-isolation ended Wednesday. He said early this month, he had been in a group of people in close contact with someone who tested positive, prompting him to get a rapid COVID-19 test and to work from home in self-quarantine.

He said nobody in the group, including himself, tested positive for the virus.

“So she didn’t pass it on to anybody,” Dyer said.

During his quarantine, Dyer said in a statement that he wanted to “stress again that we all must continue to take the simple, but critical pandemic precautions to protect each other from the virus – including washing our hands regularly, wearing a mask diligently, and keeping our distance from others as much as possible.”

Dyer was scheduled to join Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in a coronavirus update at 4:30 p.m. today at the Orange County Administration Center.